Parental responsibility includes authority to contract to sell a minor’s foreign property (with court approval) (Re B (a child))

Published on: 07 March 2022
  • Parental responsibility includes authority to contract to sell a minor’s foreign property (with court approval) (Re B (a child))
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Private Client analysis: In an important decision providing a practical solution to the problems which arise when a child is the legal owner of property abroad, Mr Justice Peel held that authorisation to sell a property on behalf of a child was an aspect of parental responsibility. Accordingly, the English court was able to authorise a parent both to accept an inheritance on behalf of a child and to enter a contract to sell foreign property on behalf of the child. In doing so, Peel J departed from an earlier decision of Master Matthews in Hays v HaysHays. In addition, Peel J gave clear practical guidance to practitioners as to how the application should be made. Written by Georgia Bedworth, barrister at Ten Old Square.

