Home / Dispute Resolution / Scottish civil litigation / Preliminary and ongoing considerations in Scottish civil litigation

Legal News

Pandemic prompts proposals to permanently shift civil justice in Scotland to virtual hearing model

Published on: 21 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Pandemic prompts proposals to permanently shift civil justice in Scotland to virtual hearing model
  • Background to the consultation
  • Consultation proposals
  • Comment
  • Looking ahead to the future

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Scottish Civil Justice Council (SCJC) has launched a consultation seeking views on proposed new rules covering the most appropriate mode of attendance at civil court hearings in the Court of Session and Sheriff Courts in Scotland. Colin Hutton, Graeme MacLeod, Rob Wilson and Joanna Clark at CMS (Edinburgh) examine this development. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

