Pandemic problems and discrimination—student finance challenge succeeds (R (Naeem) v Secretary of State for Education)

Article summary

Public Law analysis: The High Court has once again considered the thorny issue of discrimination in the context of the Student Finance Regulations—although on this occasion in the context of the coronavirus(COVID-19) pandemic. This case concerned judicial review proceedings brought by two students who successful argued that the requirement in the Education (Student Support) Regulations 2011 (as amended) for them to be 'settled' in the UK on the first day of the first academic year of their respective courses, in order to be eligible for student finance, was discriminatory and contrary to Article 14 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. The court ruled that the Secretary of State for Education breached both students' rights under Article 14 (protection from discrimination) and Article 2 of the First Protocol of the ECHR (right to education). The court proposed to remedy the unlawful discrimination by granting declarations and orders quashing the decision to refuse student finance in the case of both students. Written by Gráinne Mellon, barrister at Garden Court Chambers and junior counsel to the claimant in the case, and Rehab Jaffer, pupil barrister at Garden Court Chambers. or to read the full analysis.