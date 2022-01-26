LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Public Law / Equality and human rights / Human rights

Legal News

Pandemic problems and discrimination—student finance challenge succeeds (R (Naeem) v Secretary of State for Education)

Published on: 26 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Pandemic problems and discrimination—student finance challenge succeeds (R (Naeem) v Secretary of State for Education)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Public Law analysis: The High Court has once again considered the thorny issue of discrimination in the context of the Student Finance Regulations—although on this occasion in the context of the coronavirus(COVID-19) pandemic. This case concerned judicial review proceedings brought by two students who successful argued that the requirement in the Education (Student Support) Regulations 2011 (as amended) for them to be 'settled' in the UK on the first day of the first academic year of their respective courses, in order to be eligible for student finance, was discriminatory and contrary to Article 14 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. The court ruled that the Secretary of State for Education breached both students' rights under Article 14 (protection from discrimination) and Article 2 of the First Protocol of the ECHR (right to education). The court proposed to remedy the unlawful discrimination by granting declarations and orders quashing the decision to refuse student finance in the case of both students. Written by Gráinne Mellon, barrister at Garden Court Chambers and junior counsel to the claimant in the case, and Rehab Jaffer, pupil barrister at Garden Court Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principlesThis Practice Note considers orders for costs determined on an indemnity basis (indemnity costs orders). A court may order that costs are assessed on an indemnity basis so that any doubt as to the costs claimed are resolved in favour of the receiving party. Compare

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of controlThis Practice Note has been produced by enforcement specialists, The Sheriffs Office. It guides users through the process of enforcing a warrant of control obtained from the County Court as a method of enforcing a money judgment; whereby the judgment creditor takes

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedureThe procedure by which a public inquiry is conducted will vary significantly from one inquiry to the next. Even for inquiries established under the Inquiries Act 2005 (IA 2005), the associated inquiry rules are not particularly prescriptive as to how they ought to be

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As