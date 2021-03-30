Sign-in Help
Home / Financial Services / Key developments and horizon scanning / Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Legal News

Pandemic bonuses pose problems in bumper year for banks

Pandemic bonuses pose problems in bumper year for banks
Published on: 30 March 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Pandemic bonuses pose problems in bumper year for banks

Article summary

Law360, London: Some of the largest banks in Britain have curbed bonuses amid concerns about public perception during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, leaving employees who take home a chunk of their annual salary once a year facing an uphill fight for their pay, lawyers say. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

This Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions typically found in an escrow

LEXISNEXIS

The pari passu principle and collection remedies for the office-holder—the position under the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016

The primary function of office-holders in personal and corporate insolvency is to collect in the assets belonging to a company or individual and to distribute these to the company's or individual's creditors. Office-holders have various duties and powers in order to ensure that they do this. For

LEXISNEXIS

Claims for use and occupation, mesne profits, double rent and double value

This Practice Note provides guidance on claims for ‘use and occupation’ or mesne profits, and how and when double rent or double value can be claimed.Claims for use and occupationA claim for use and occupation is possible where there is occupation of land without an express agreement fixing the

LEXISNEXIS

False imprisonment

LiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary of State for

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More