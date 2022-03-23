LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Advertising, marketing and sponsorship / Advertising law and regulation

Legal News

Paid-for online adverts to come within scope of Online Safety Bill as government consults on Online Advertising Program

Published on: 23 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Paid-for online adverts to come within scope of Online Safety Bill as government consults on Online Advertising Program
  • What’s the issue?
  • What’s the development?
  • What does this mean for you?
  • Read more
  • UK government consultation on reform of online advertising industry
  • New duties to tackle fraudulent online advertising to be added to Online Safety Bill

Article summary

TMT analysis: Online advertising fuels the internet, particularly the parts we do not have to pay for. Where those adverts are targeted, the system becomes complex and opaque to users who are not always aware of how their data is being used in such a fast-moving environment. Targeted advertising has been the focus of data protection regulatory activity for some time. The UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has been looking at this since 2019, although activity has slightly stalled. The government is also considering this as part of its consultation on the future of the UK data protection regime. Debbie Heywood, Professional Support Lawyer at Taylor Wessing, analyses the impacts of the government consultation on the Online Advertising Program. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claimNegligence—what are the key ingredients to establish a claim in negligence?For liability in negligence to be founded, four key ingredients must be present:•duty of care•breach of that duty•damage (which is caused by the breach)•foreseeability of

Affray

Affray

AffrayAffray is an offence created by the Public Order Act 1986 (POA 1986). It can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court. The magistrates’ court may decline jurisdiction where for example in cases involving a weapon/throwing objects, or conduct that causes serious

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
1 Precedents
5 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
1 Precedents
5 Q&As
View More