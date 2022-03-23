Paid-for online adverts to come within scope of Online Safety Bill as government consults on Online Advertising Program

Article summary

TMT analysis: Online advertising fuels the internet, particularly the parts we do not have to pay for. Where those adverts are targeted, the system becomes complex and opaque to users who are not always aware of how their data is being used in such a fast-moving environment. Targeted advertising has been the focus of data protection regulatory activity for some time. The UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has been looking at this since 2019, although activity has slightly stalled. The government is also considering this as part of its consultation on the future of the UK data protection regime. Debbie Heywood, Professional Support Lawyer at Taylor Wessing, analyses the impacts of the government consultation on the Online Advertising Program. or to read the full analysis.