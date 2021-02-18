Sign-in Help
P&I clubs to increase premiums after year of expected losses

Published on: 18 February 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Most global P&I clubs are set to increase premiums this month, but analysts have warned that the increases may not be enough to offset what could be a costly year for claims. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

