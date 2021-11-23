- Overview of the latest court practice on the Russian sanctions-related amendments—is winter coming?
- The sanctions-related amendments
- Interpretation 1—sanctions as a ground to accept jurisdiction
- JSC Tsargrad Media v Google (Case No А40-155367/2020)
- JSC Sovfracht v Prosperity Estates LTD (case No А40-156736/2020)
- Interpretation 2—no jurisdiction without evidence of obstacles to access to justice
- JSC Power Machines v DTEK (case No А56-57238/2020)
- JSC Uraltransmash v PESA (cases No А60-62910/2018 and А60-36897/2020)
- The end of confusion?
Article summary
Arbitration analysis: Ivan Teselkin, partner, Maria Dolotova, of counsel, Alexander Gridasov, senior associate, and Sergei Eremin, senior associate, of Herbert Smith Freehills provide an overview of Russian court decisions on the impact of recent amendments to Russian law relating to international sanctions against the Russian Federation.
