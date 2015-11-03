Sign-in Help
Overriding time limits to personal injury claims—getting the gist of it

Published on: 03 November 2015
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Personal Injury analysis: How will the courts approach the question of the date of knowledge in personal injury claims in the context of the Limitation Act 1980 (LA 1980)? Joanna Makin, managing associate at Bond Dickinson, comments on a ruling that makes clear claimants need only understand the essence of their claim. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

