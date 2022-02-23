LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Overlapping causes of action in nuisance and negligence prevented summary judgment (Surer v Driver)

Published on: 23 February 2022
Property Disputes analysis: The claimant alleged negligence and nuisance by the adjoining homeowner, claiming that the defendant’s negligence and nuisance caused both physical damage and interference with the reasonable enjoyment of the claimant’s property. The High Court examined when a cause of action is complete for both torts, and found that where they had been interwoven it was not possible to give judgment without a full trial. Written by William Hanbury, barrister with the assistance of Jack Scott, pupil barrister, both at Exchange Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

