Out of time discriminatory acts that contribute to a last straw constructive dismissal (De Lacey v Wechseln t/a The Andrew Hill Salon)

Article summary

Employment analysis: Where discriminatory acts, that appear to be well outside tribunal time limits, form part of a chain of events that lead up to a ‘last straw’ constructive dismissal, and those acts sufficiently influenced the overall repudiatory breach in response to which the employee ultimately resigned, then a claim for discriminatory constructive dismissal may still be in time, as time will run from the resignation, even though all later within-time events in the chain were not discriminatory, according to the EAT. or to read the full analysis.