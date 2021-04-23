- Out of time discriminatory acts that contribute to a last straw constructive dismissal (De Lacey v Wechseln t/a The Andrew Hill Salon)
- What are the practical implications of this judgment?
- What is the relevant background?
- Background law
- Background facts
- The decision of the employment tribunal
- What did the EAT decide?
- Case details
Article summary
Employment analysis: Where discriminatory acts, that appear to be well outside tribunal time limits, form part of a chain of events that lead up to a ‘last straw’ constructive dismissal, and those acts sufficiently influenced the overall repudiatory breach in response to which the employee ultimately resigned, then a claim for discriminatory constructive dismissal may still be in time, as time will run from the resignation, even though all later within-time events in the chain were not discriminatory, according to the EAT.
