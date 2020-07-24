Sign-in Help
OTS review of capital gains tax—background, scope and next steps

Published on: 24 July 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
  • What is the background to the OTS review? Why now?
  • What, in outline, is the scope of the review?
  • In your view, are there areas of the CGT rules that are due for reform?
  • Do you think the Chancellor has any particular reliefs or exemptions in his sights?
  • Do you anticipate the OTS recommending far-reaching structural changes to the CGT rules?
  • What is your reaction to news reports that the Chancellor may use the review to raise CGT rates?
  • What are the next steps for the review?

Article summary

Tax analysis: The Chancellor of the Exchequer has asked the Office of Tax Simplification (OTS) to carry out a review of capital gains tax to identify simplification opportunities. James Pilbeam, Blick Rothenberg considers the scope of the review and the areas open to reform. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

