- OTC derivatives after the introduction of EMIR
- With the announcement of the introduction of EMIR only last summer, do you think the timeframe for introducing it has been ‘ambitious’ or ‘aggressive’?
- Is the measure likely to be effective as a means of reducing risk and increasing transparency in the OTC derivatives space?
- How well prepared are corporates and non-financial counterparties for the implementation of EMIR?
- Have parties had difficulties in complying with the provisions in the month since its introduction?
- As the rules were only finalised in February, is it reasonable to expect non-financial companies that use derivatives to provide daily valuations of their positions?
- Can you envisage a shortage of available collateral developing?
Article summary
Banking & Finance analysis: With certain aspects of the Regulation on OTC derivatives, central counterparties and trade repositories (EU) 648/2012 now in force, Sam Robinson, senior associate at Nabarro who advises on UK and EU financial services law and regulation, considers the impact of the European Markets Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR) on the industry.
