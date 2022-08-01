LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Original vendor not entitle to release restrictive covenant (Mackenzie v Cheung & Infinity Homes & Developments Ltd)

Published on: 01 August 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Property analysis: The High Court held held that the original vendor of an estate had not retained the right to release restrictive covenants imposed on properties in the estate, as opposed to merely reserving the right not to impose those covenants in other plot sales. Written by Will Beetson, barrister at Tanfield Chambers.

