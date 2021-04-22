- Organisations of foster carers can be designated as trade unions (National Union of Professional Foster Carers v The Certification Officer)
- What are the practical implications of this judgment?
- What is the relevant background?
- Relevant law
- Factual background
- Decision of the Certification Officer
- Decision of the EAT
- What did the Court of Appeal decide?
- Is article 11 engaged?
- Is there an interference with the article 11 rights of the NUPFC or its members?
- Is that interference justified?
- Conclusion
- Case details
Article summary
Employment analysis: The provisions of TULR(C)A 1992 which, on their face, prevent an organisation consisting of foster carers from getting itself listed as a trade union constitute an interference with the Article 11 right to freedom of association under the European Convention on Human Rights, so those provisions must be ‘read down’ to allow such an organisation to achieve that goal, by construing the definition of ‘worker’ to include foster carers, according to the Court of Appeal.
