Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Trade unions and industrial action / Union status and obligations

Legal News

Organisations of foster carers can be designated as trade unions (National Union of Professional Foster Carers v The Certification Officer)

Organisations of foster carers can be designated as trade unions (National Union of Professional Foster Carers v The Certification Officer)
Published on: 22 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Organisations of foster carers can be designated as trade unions (National Union of Professional Foster Carers v The Certification Officer)
  • What are the practical implications of this judgment?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • Relevant law
  • Factual background
  • Decision of the Certification Officer
  • Decision of the EAT
  • What did the Court of Appeal decide?
  • Is article 11 engaged?
  • Is there an interference with the article 11 rights of the NUPFC or its members?
    • More...

Article summary

Employment analysis: The provisions of TULR(C)A 1992 which, on their face, prevent an organisation consisting of foster carers from getting itself listed as a trade union constitute an interference with the Article 11 right to freedom of association under the European Convention on Human Rights, so those provisions must be ‘read down’ to allow such an organisation to achieve that goal, by construing the definition of ‘worker’ to include foster carers, according to the Court of Appeal. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Contractual damages—pecuniary losses

This Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for financial loss (pecuniary loss), ie expectation-based damages, reliance-based damages and gains-based damages.For guidance on contractual damages generally, see Practice Note: Contractual

LEXISNEXIS

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Express and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made (or there may be a combination of written and oral

LEXISNEXIS

What is an intangible fixed asset?

Part 8 of the Corporation Tax Act 2009 (CTA 2009) is a specific corporation tax regime that applies exclusively to the gains and losses of intangible fixed assets. Note, however, that certain intangible fixed assets are excluded from the regime, see Practice Note: Excluded intangible fixed

LEXISNEXIS

What is a tort?

This practice note provides an introduction to tort law by addressing three questions:•what does the concept of being liable in tort mean? And how does tort relate to contract and criminal law•how has the law of tort developed?•what is the scope of tort, ie what interests does it protect? What

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More