Ordering a victim of abuse to contribute to contact costs will be exceptional (Griffiths v Griffiths)

Family analysis: Mrs Justice Arbuthnot held (on appeal from Her Honour Judge Williscroft sitting at Derby Family Court) that it is possible to use section 11(7) of the Children Act 1989 (ChA 1989) to order a parent to contribute to the costs of contact. However, the judge went on to consider whether such an order should be made against a resident parent who has been found to be a victim of domestic abuse. The mother’s appeal was allowed and the order requiring her to contribute to contact costs was set aside. Arbuthnot J said it would be exceptional to require a proven victim of abuse to pay towards their abuser’s contact and gave specific guidance setting out the relevant factors to be considered. Jennifer Perrins, barrister at 1 King’s Bench Walk, reviews the case.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1) offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2) an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3) administering an oath etc
The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for
Amending the articles of associationThis Practice Note summarises the procedure to amend or change a company’s articles of association in accordance with the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why amend the articles?There are many different reasons why a company may want, or be required, to amend its
Enforcing a warrant of controlThis Practice Note has been produced by enforcement specialists, The Sheriffs Office. It guides users through the process of enforcing a warrant of control obtained from the County Court as a method of enforcing a money judgment; whereby the judgment creditor takes
0330 161 1234