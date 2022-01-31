Ordering a victim of abuse to contribute to contact costs will be exceptional (Griffiths v Griffiths)

Article summary

Family analysis: Mrs Justice Arbuthnot held (on appeal from Her Honour Judge Williscroft sitting at Derby Family Court) that it is possible to use section 11(7) of the Children Act 1989 (ChA 1989) to order a parent to contribute to the costs of contact. However, the judge went on to consider whether such an order should be made against a resident parent who has been found to be a victim of domestic abuse. The mother’s appeal was allowed and the order requiring her to contribute to contact costs was set aside. Arbuthnot J said it would be exceptional to require a proven victim of abuse to pay towards their abuser’s contact and gave specific guidance setting out the relevant factors to be considered. Jennifer Perrins, barrister at 1 King’s Bench Walk, reviews the case. or to read the full analysis.