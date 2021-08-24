Order of the Jersey Court setting aside trusts for mistake in novel circumstances

Private Client analysis: The Royal Court in Jersey held, taking its now-familiar practical approach to mistake cases, that (i) trusts could be set aside for mistake in a case where there were potential but not certain adverse tax consequences, even though the applicant settlor continued to maintain in the context of an HMRC investigation that the adverse tax consequences did not apply; and (ii) trusts could be set aside for mistake where they had previously been terminated and the assets distributed. Written by Robert Christie a partner, and Sonia Shah a senior associate at Bedell Cristin Jersey.
