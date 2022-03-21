Order of priorities of security in a St Lucian liquidation considered by the Privy Council (First Caribbean International Bank (Barbados) v Interested Creditors)

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: A Board of the Privy Council has dismissed an appeal brought by a number of Interested creditors (also referred to as judgment creditors) in relation to the order of priority of security interests in the liquidation of a St Lucian company. The issue was whether the Interested creditors' rights had lower, equal or superior priority in the liquidation to the holder of a first registered charge. The case is of relevance to practitioners of the law of St Lucia in confirming the statutory position that securities by way of hypothecs rank in priority in the order in which they are registered. Consent orders negotiated by a receiver/manager of the company who subsequently becomes its liquidator did not constitute expenses in the liquidation. Written by Laura Newbery, managing associate at Addleshaw Goddard LLP.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Contract variationThis Practice Note summarises the law, guidance and practice relating to the variation of contracts and deeds. It explains how a contract or deed can be varied in writing, orally or by conduct, and also considers unilateral variation, waiver and sustained minor breach. It sets out
Property: [insert name and/or address of the Property] (‘Property’)Purchaser: [insert name, address and (if applicable) company registration number of buyer]Transaction: [insert brief details]1Executive summary1.1Scope of reportThis report is addressed to you [insert buyer’s name] and has been
No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]ARCHIVED: This Practice Note has been archived and is not maintained.This Practice Note has been produced in partnership with Guy Pendell, Liz Williams and Kushal Gandhi of CMS.This Practice Note covers the situation where the UK
Working with counselInstructing counsel to advocate on a client’s behalf should be a matter of careful thought and preparation. The role of counsel is to provide independent objective advice and to deploy the skill of advocacy on behalf of the client. Although they are part of a team, they also
0330 161 1234