Order of priorities of security in a St Lucian liquidation considered by the Privy Council (First Caribbean International Bank (Barbados) v Interested Creditors)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: A Board of the Privy Council has dismissed an appeal brought by a number of Interested creditors (also referred to as judgment creditors) in relation to the order of priority of security interests in the liquidation of a St Lucian company. The issue was whether the Interested creditors' rights had lower, equal or superior priority in the liquidation to the holder of a first registered charge. The case is of relevance to practitioners of the law of St Lucia in confirming the statutory position that securities by way of hypothecs rank in priority in the order in which they are registered. Consent orders negotiated by a receiver/manager of the company who subsequently becomes its liquidator did not constitute expenses in the liquidation. Written by Laura Newbery, managing associate at Addleshaw Goddard LLP.