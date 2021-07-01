menu-search
Order made based on an procedurally incorrect application could not be retrospectively (Des Pallieres v Des Pallieres)
Published on: 01 July 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?

Family analysis: In Des Pallieres v Des Pallieres, the Court of Appeal held that Family Procedure Rules 2010 (FPR 2010), SI 2010/2955, 4.1(6) could not be construed so as to permit the court to retrospectively vary or revoke an order made by the court to register an overseas order where the applicant had in error used the wrong form and had cited the incorrect legislative provision and procedure. The judgment serves as a pertinent reminder to practitioners to ensure that the correct forms, procedure and legislative provisions are used and cited when making an application, as even if the purpose of the application is clear to the applicant, the court cannot retrospectively vary an order where there is a fundamental error in the application. Stuart Clark, partner and solicitor at The International Family Law Group LLP, examines the issues. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

