Order for alternative service in a Hague Service Convention state unjustified and set aside as circumstances not exceptional (Godo v Huawei)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The judgment addresses orders permitting service outside the jurisdiction by alternative means where the party to be served is resident in a state that is a signatory to the Hague Service Convention, such orders only being justified in ‘exceptional’ or ‘special’ circumstances. The court considered the key authorities on this issue, and concluded, in line with previous case law, that each case turns on its facts. Delay per se was insufficient and the other factors in this case (which was a standard essential patent (SEP) and fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) dispute), whether taken in isolation or collectively, did not amount to the sort of exceptional circumstances that were required in order to justify a departure from service in accordance with the Hague Service Convention. Written by Luke Maunder, senior associate at Bristows LLP. or to read the full analysis.