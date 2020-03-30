Sign-in Help
Opportunities for Tax Planning arising out the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Published on: 30 March 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Opportunities for Tax Planning arising out the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
  • What could tax advisors advise their clients whose investments have dropped in value to do?
  • What are the options for UK resident but non-domiciled individuals?

Article summary

James Quarmby, partner at Stephenson Harwood, discusses the opportunities for tax planning which have arisen as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

