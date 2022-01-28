Opinion of Advocate General on acquiescence following a request for a preliminary ruling by the German Federal Court of Justice (HEITEC AG v HEITECH Promotion GmbH)

Article summary

IP analysis: The Advocate General has opined on the interpretation of Articles 9(1) and 9(2) of Directive 2008/95/EC and Articles 54(1), 54(2) and 111(2) of Regulation (EC) 207/2009, providing guidance on the meaning and scope of the concept of acquiescence in trade mark cases. The opinion reflects the practical difficulties faced by practitioners and judges when applying the doctrine of acquiescence and its limitation period correctly. Written by Lucy Marlow, senior associate at JMW Solicitors LLP. or to read the full analysis.