LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / EU Law / IP / IP

Legal News

Opinion of Advocate General on acquiescence following a request for a preliminary ruling by the German Federal Court of Justice (HEITEC AG v HEITECH Promotion GmbH)

Published on: 28 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Opinion of Advocate General on acquiescence following a request for a preliminary ruling by the German Federal Court of Justice (HEITEC AG v HEITECH Promotion GmbH)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • The scope and interpretation of acquiescence
  • The exact moment the five-year period of acquiescence is deemed to have ended
  • The limitation of rights in regards to ancillary and connected claims
  • Case details

Article summary

IP analysis: The Advocate General has opined on the interpretation of Articles 9(1) and 9(2) of Directive 2008/95/EC and Articles 54(1), 54(2) and 111(2) of Regulation (EC) 207/2009, providing guidance on the meaning and scope of the concept of acquiescence in trade mark cases. The opinion reflects the practical difficulties faced by practitioners and judges when applying the doctrine of acquiescence and its limitation period correctly. Written by Lucy Marlow, senior associate at JMW Solicitors LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedingsHow to identify hearsayThe definition of hearsay is contained in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003). It comprises of four essential elements.There must be:•a statement•made out of court•relied on for the truth of the matter stated,

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgmentsWhat is a reserved judgment?A court can reserve judgment by giving its decision at a later date in writing, after the trial or hearing (as opposed to an ex tempore judgment which is given by the judge orally straight after the hearing or trial). At the end of the hearing the judge

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakersCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on matters that have temporarily been altered to assist in the management of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For further information, see: Traffic Orders Procedure (Coronavirus)

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As