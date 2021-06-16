menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property Disputes / Electronic Communications / Electronic Communications

Legal News

Operators granted interim MSV Code rights at critical national infrastructure building in London (EE Ltd v London Underground)

Operators granted interim MSV Code rights at critical national infrastructure building in London (EE Ltd v London Underground)
Published on: 16 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Operators granted interim MSV Code rights at critical national infrastructure building in London (EE Ltd v London Underground)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: The Upper Tribunal (UT) has handed down judgment in a case dealing with interim rights of access for operators under paragraph 26 of the Electronic Communications Code (the Code). Despite concerns raised by the site provider, London Underground Ltd, regarding security and the integrity of critical national infrastructure, an order was granted in favour of EE Ltd and Hutchinson 3G Ltd, allowing them to undertake a multi-skilled visit (MSV) at a high security building in Central London. The decision has implications for site providers facing requests from operators for interim access Code rights to assess the suitability of the site for telecommunications apparatus and highlights that even concerns that may ultimately prevent the grant of permanent rights will not necessarily prevent an MSV taking place. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a

What is a certificate of title?

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More