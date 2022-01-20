LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Operator granted unlimited rights to install, upgrade and share apparatus under the Telecoms Code (ON Tower v JH & FW Green)

Published on: 20 January 2022
  Operator granted unlimited rights to install, upgrade and share apparatus under the Telecoms Code (ON Tower v JH & FW Green)
Property Disputes analysis: The Court of Appeal approved the decision of the Upper Tribunal (UT), which stated that the requirement for the court to have regard to the previous agreement between the parties did not mean in all cases that any new agreement had to have the same terms as the old one. When a telecoms provider applies for a new lease, if there is agreement that a lease should be granted, but disagreement as to the terms of that lease, then the burden is on a party contending for change to justify it, but that does not mean it must remain in the same terms as the previous agreement. In some cases, the terms of the previous agreement may not be relevant at all. Paragraph 17 of the Electronic Communications Code (the Code) is a floor, not a ceiling, for sharing and upgrading rights. There is nothing in the Code that limits those rights to what is included in the Code. What is required in a particular case turns on the individual facts of that case. Written by Aaron Walder, barrister at Landmark Chambers and Property Chamber Tribunal judge.

