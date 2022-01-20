LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Operational resilience requirements for UK financial services firms

Published on: 20 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Operational resilience requirements for UK financial services firms
  • What is operational resilience?
  • Why does it matter?
  • Which firms are in scope of the new rules?
  • What are the new operational resilience requirements?
  • 1. Identify important business services
  • 2. Set an impact tolerance for each important business service
  • 3. Carry out a mapping exercise
  • 4. Carry out scenario testing
  • 5. Consider lessons learnt
    • More...

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: Principal Associate Kam Dhillon of Gowling WLG discusses the new operational resilience requirements that will start to apply to UK financial services firms in 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

