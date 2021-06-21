menu-search
Opera House’s production costs related exclusively to exempt activities (Royal Opera House Covent Garden Foundation v HMRC)

Published on: 21 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Royal Opera House Covent Garden Foundation v HMRC the Court of Appeal upheld the Upper Tribunal’s (UT’s) decision that there was no direct and immediate link between VAT incurred on production costs and taxable supplies of catering. Consequently, the charity was not entitled to recover a proportion of that input tax under partial exemption principles. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

