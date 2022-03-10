LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Open part of Attorney General’s interim injunction application to be heard in public (HM’s Attorney General v BBC)

Published on: 10 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Information Law analysis: This was a preliminary hearing in the claim by the Attorney General(AG) for an interim injunction sought against the BBC in relation to a proposed broadcast concerning serious allegations of misconduct about an MI5 agent. This hearing was to determine whether the ‘open’ part of the hearing of the AG’s application should take place in public or in private. It was common ground that part of the substantive hearing would be proceeding ‘in closed’ (without the BBC or its team) pursuant to the provisions of the Justice and Security Act 2013 and CPR Part 82. The AG’s argument that the ‘open’ part of the hearing should be conducted in private failed, the court having not been satisfied that there was a sufficiently compelling reason to depart from the open justice principle. This was because there was no apparent legal basis to seek such an order and some of the materials had been published in the press and it could therefore be inferred that the source thereof was a government source. This conclusion was also supported by the judge’s analysis of the balance to be found between national security interests and the legal context of the case, and between the open justice principle and the other public interests at stake in this case. Written by Mathilde Groppo, senior associate at Carter-Ruck Solicitors. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

