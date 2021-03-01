Sign-in Help
Open justice principle must outweigh requests for anonymity which lack cogent justification (Christie v (1) Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton and Garrison LLP (2) Lakhdhir)

Published on: 01 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Employment analysis: An employment judge had erred when making an anonymisation order in respect of an individual and a company in that there was no actual critical or fact-specific consideration in the decision of whether, on the facts, the Article 8 rights of either of them were engaged in this case, or, if so, how, and to what degree or in what way they might be infringed by a refusal of the orders sought. As a result, the judge did not identify, for the purposes of the detailed and specific balancing exercise that he needed to conduct when considering the principle of open justice, what aspects might go into the scales on their side, and what weight they should carry, according to the EAT. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

