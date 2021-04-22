Onus on school to demonstrate meeting the Independent School Standard requirements (Coote (on behalf of the Promised Land Academy) v The Secretary of State for Education)

Article summary

Local Government analysis: The First-tier Tribunal (FTT) concluded that the proprietors of the Promised Land Academy (PLA), did not provide sufficient evidence to demonstrate school compliance with the Independent School requirements under Education (ISS) Regulations 2014, SI 2014/3283. The FTT dismissed the appeal and confirmed the Secretary of State for Education’s decision to impose a restriction pursuant to section 117(1)(c) of the Education Skills Act 2008 (ESA 2008), that the school must cease admitting new pupils. This case clarifies that where an independent school appeals against a restriction placed upon it, the school carries the burden of proof to demonstrate that it meets the school regulatory standards. The FTT provides insight into what forms of evidence are helpful to support an appeal by an independent school. or to read the full analysis.