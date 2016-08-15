Only genuine job applicants are protected from discrimination under EU law (News, 15 August 2016)

A person who applies for a job with the sole purpose of making an application for compensation for discrimination is not covered by the Equal Treatment Framework Directive or the Equal Treatment Directive and may be considered as having committed an abuse of rights under EU law. ECJ: Kratzer v R+V Allgemeine Versicherung.
