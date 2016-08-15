Sign-in Help
Only genuine job applicants are protected from discrimination under EU law (News, 15 August 2016)

Published on: 15 August 2016
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The impact of the judgment
  • Relevant background law
  • The facts and decisions of the German courts
  • The ECJ judgment

Article summary

A person who applies for a job with the sole purpose of making an application for compensation for discrimination is not covered by the Equal Treatment Framework Directive or the Equal Treatment Directive and may be considered as having committed an abuse of rights under EU law. ECJ: Kratzer v R+V Allgemeine Versicherung. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

