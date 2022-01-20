LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / E-commerce / E-commerce

Legal News

Online safety—where are we now and what new offences are being proposed?

Published on: 20 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Online safety—where are we now and what new offences are being proposed?
  • Targeting perpetrators
  • Law Commission Proposals
  • Other possible reforms
  • Targeting facilitators
  • Targeting users
  • Summary

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: Much has been written about the draft Online Safety Bill. But, less attention has been given to possible reforms of offences relevant to online safety. Timothy Pinto and Ella Bazini of Taylor Wessing consider the possible reforms and the different ways in which the UK government is tackling online safety. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedingsHow to identify hearsayThe definition of hearsay is contained in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003). It comprises of four essential elements.There must be:•a statement•made out of court•relied on for the truth of the matter stated,

179. List of offences triable either way.

179. List of offences triable either way.

Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1)     offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2)     an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3)     administering an oath etc

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury sharesA limited company may hold, or deal with, shares in itself, if certain conditions set out in the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) are met. Those shares are held in treasury and referred to as the company's treasury shares.The treasury shares regime is set out in CA 2006, ss

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tortThis Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers'

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More