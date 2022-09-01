Online Safety Bill unlikely to thwart financial fraud

Law360, London: The long-awaited Online Safety Bill (the Bill) returning to Parliament on 29 August 2022 will require internet giants such as Twitter and Google to stop fraudulent investment adverts, but lawyers say the act lacks the teeth needed to turn the tide against online scammers.
