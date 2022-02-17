Online Safety Bill to cover wider range of offences and content

Corporate Crime analysis: One of the issues facing the Online Safety Bill (OSB) is how to define illegal content. The original draft of the OSB introduces an offence relating to terrorism or child sexual exploitation and abuse, but allows for other types of ‘priority illegal content’ to be defined under secondary legislation. This had left service providers with potential obligations in relation to illegal content under the OSB in the slightly difficult position of not knowing in advance of the Bill becoming law, what content it would cover. Debbie Heywood, senior professional support lawyer at Taylor Wessing, discusses the implications of the government’s decision to add three additional priority illegal offences to the Bill.
