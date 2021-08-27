- Online Safety Bill—Parliament and DCMS proceed with separate scrutiny and inquiry into the draft online safety law
- Pre-legislative scrutiny
- DCMS launches inquiry
Article summary
TMT analysis: Ashley Hurst, partner, Ben Dunham, associate director, and John Cleverly, senior associate, of Osborne Clarke, provide an update on the Online Safety Bill, following parliamentary committee indications for pre-legislative scrutiny, and the launch, by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), of an inquiry into the content of the draft Bill.
