Online Safety Bill—Parliament and DCMS proceed with separate scrutiny and inquiry into the draft online safety law

Published on: 27 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Pre-legislative scrutiny
  • DCMS launches inquiry

Article summary

TMT analysis: Ashley Hurst, partner, Ben Dunham, associate director, and John Cleverly, senior associate, of Osborne Clarke, provide an update on the Online Safety Bill, following parliamentary committee indications for pre-legislative scrutiny, and the launch, by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), of an inquiry into the content of the draft Bill.

