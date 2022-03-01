Online platforms pressed by European leaders to get tougher on Russian ‘war propaganda’

MLex: Online platforms including Meta, Google, YouTube and Twitter are feeling increasing pressure from European leaders to restrict Russia’s ability to circulate ‘war propaganda’ about its invasion of Ukraine. The prime ministers of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland have written asking them to do more to close down Russian opportunities to spread disinformation.
