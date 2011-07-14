Online marketplace may be liable for illegal sales where it has optimised or promoted them

The European Court of Justice has held that an online marketplace can be liable for trade mark infringement committed by users where it goes further than merely allowing third parties to display infringing goods for sale on its site, and optimises the presentation of online offers or otherwise promotes those offers
