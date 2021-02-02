Sign-in Help
Home / IP / Internet / Websites

Legal News

Online Harms government response—which companies will be in scope?

Online Harms government response—which companies will be in scope?
Published on: 02 February 2021
Updated on: 02 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Online Harms government response—which companies will be in scope?
  • Scope of the regime—which companies must comply?
  • New exemptions
  • Company categorisation
  • What’s next

Article summary

TMT analysis: The government’s final response to the consultation of the Online Harms White Paper (Final Response) was published in December 2020, outlining in further detail how the new regulatory framework will tackle illegal and harmful content online. While this highly anticipated guidance confirmed that the Online Harms legislation will continue to apply to a broad range of services, it also introduced several exemptions and clarifications to the regime. Megan Curzon, associate solicitor at Bird & Bird, considers which companies are now in scope. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Contractual damages—pecuniary losses

This Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for financial loss (pecuniary loss), ie expectation-based damages, reliance-based damages and gains-based damages.For guidance on contractual damages generally, see Practice Note: Contractual

LEXISNEXIS

Causation and intervening acts in criminal cases

Criminal offences are generally divided into two categories: •conduct crimes, and •result crimesA conduct crime is a crime where only the forbidden conduct needs to be proved. For example, an accused is guilty of dangerous driving if they drove a motor vehicle dangerously on a road or other public

LEXISNEXIS

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Express and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made (or there may be a combination of written and oral

LEXISNEXIS

Insurance conduct regulation—COBS and ICOBS

The Financial Conduct Authority Handbook (FCA Handbook) includes sourcebooks to regulate the conduct of business by a regulated firm relevant to insurers: the Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS) and the Insurance Conduct of Business Sourcebook (ICOBS). This Practice Note considers how these

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Q&As
5 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Q&As
5 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents