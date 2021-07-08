Online filing system to be introduced in the Employment Appeal Tribunal from 12 July 2021

Article summary

Employment analysis: An online system of electronic filing is being introduced for the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT) from 12 July 2021, in the form of CE-File, according to a walkthrough session on the e-filing service for the EAT hosted by HM Courts and Tribunals Service on 6 July 2021. CE-File is a case management system which allows users to issue and file documents, pay court fees and track cases online. Initially its use is not mandatory. or to read the full analysis.