Online filing system to be introduced in the Employment Appeal Tribunal from 12 July 2021

Published on: 08 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Employment analysis: An online system of electronic filing is being introduced for the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT) from 12 July 2021, in the form of CE-File, according to a walkthrough session on the e-filing service for the EAT hosted by HM Courts and Tribunals Service on 6 July 2021. CE-File is a case management system which allows users to issue and file documents, pay court fees and track cases online. Initially its use is not mandatory. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

