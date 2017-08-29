Sign-in Help
One of the first Recast Regulation cases (Advalorem Value Asset Fund Ltd v Gregory King)

One of the first Recast Regulation cases (Advalorem Value Asset Fund Ltd v Gregory King)
Published on: 29 August 2017
Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: We look at one of the first cases in the EU considering the provisions of the Recast Regulation on Insolvency 2015/848. The Supreme Court of Gibraltar considered the provisions regarding the centre of main interests (COMI) of a bankrupt individual. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

