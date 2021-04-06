- One body to govern them all? Passing off; trade mark infringement; appeals (UK Gymnastics v British Amateur Gymnastics Association)
IP analysis: The Court of Appeal has dismissed the majority of an appeal against a decision by HHJ Melissa Clarke at the Intellectual Property Enterprise Court (IPEC). The first instance decision was that the trade marks of the British Amateur Gymnastics Association (BAGA) had been infringed, and that UK Gymnastics Ltd (UKG) were passing themselves off as a national governing body (NGB) for gymnastics. Written by Philip Partington, Head of Intellectual Property, and Lakmal Walawage, associate in Intellectual Property, at JMW Solicitors LLP.
