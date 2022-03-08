On the importance of proving your case in directors’ duties/insolvency cases (Re City Build Ltd)

Article summary

Restructuring and Insolvency analysis: The assignee of a liquidator brought proceedings against the de jure director of two companies (R1), and against the recipients (R2, R3) of payments from those companies, alleging breach of director’s duties and that the payments were transactions at an undervalue. They alleged that one recipient, R2, was also a shadow or de facto director of the companies. R1 and R2 both suffer from dementia or similar conditions. The court held: (i) the applicant had failed to prove that R2 was a de facto/shadow director; (ii) the applicant had failed to prove that the payments were at an undervalue, and (iii) it would not be right to order R1 to repay any of the funds, despite the fact that he had not opposed the application against him. Written by Simon Hunter, barrister, at Three Stone. or to read the full analysis.