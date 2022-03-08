LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Directors and insolvency / Directors' duties

Legal News

On the importance of proving your case in directors’ duties/insolvency cases (Re City Build Ltd)

Published on: 08 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • On the importance of proving your case in directors’ duties/insolvency cases (Re City Build Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring and Insolvency analysis: The assignee of a liquidator brought proceedings against the de jure director of two companies (R1), and against the recipients (R2, R3) of payments from those companies, alleging breach of director’s duties and that the payments were transactions at an undervalue. They alleged that one recipient, R2, was also a shadow or de facto director of the companies. R1 and R2 both suffer from dementia or similar conditions. The court held: (i) the applicant had failed to prove that R2 was a de facto/shadow director; (ii) the applicant had failed to prove that the payments were at an undervalue, and (iii) it would not be right to order R1 to repay any of the funds, despite the fact that he had not opposed the application against him. Written by Simon Hunter, barrister, at Three Stone. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in BankruptcyThe office of the Accountant in Bankruptcy (AiB) was created by section 156 of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1856 . Previously, the functions of the AiB were limited but since 1993, with the enactment of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1993 (B(S)A 1993), the role

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contractsExpress and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justiceElements of the offence of perverting the course of justicePerverting the course of justice is a common law offence which can only be tried on indictment in the Crown Court. The elements of the offence are:•a person acts or embarks on a course of conduct•which has a

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Tenant's request for a new business tenancyThese drafting notes are for use when completing a tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. They are intended to be used when completing the prescribed form under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Part 2 (Notices)

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

3 Q&As
View More
1 Precedents
4 Practice notes
View More