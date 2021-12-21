Ombudsman not an alternative remedy to judicial review (R (on the application of Lau) v Teacher Regulation Agency)

Article summary

Local Government analysis: An application for judicial review of two decisions of the Teacher Regulation Agency not to pursue disciplinary action against a headteacher and their deputy headteacher was bought by Mr Lau, purportedly a witness to the misconduct. His application was bought 15 and 19 months after the decisions against the respective teachers. The court assessed whether permission for an application for judicial review should be given in light of the delay, and declined to give permission regarding either decision. It held that a complaint to the appropriate Ombudsman was not an alternative remedy due to limits on the Ombudsman’s jurisdiction, such that waiting for its determination was not a good reason to delay. There was prejudice to the teachers involved, and to the administration of justice regarding ongoing disciplinary matters against the headteacher. In making its decision, the court looked to the Denton criteria. Written by Adam Heppinstall QC and Jack Castle, barristers at Henderson Chambers. or to read the full analysis.