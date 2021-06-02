Oil trading dispute—restitutionary and contractual claims (BP Oil International v Vega Petroleum and Dover Investments)

Article summary

Commercial analysis: BP Oil International (BPOI) paid $US 17,235,448 to the defendants for the purchase of 211,837 barrels of Gulf of Suez Mix (GOSM) over the course of approximately a two-year period for delivery to ‘Free on board (FOB) Ras Shukheir Terminal’ (in Egypt). It was common ground at the trial that the defendants had never delivered physical possession of the GOSM to BPOI FOB Ras Shukheir Terminal. Thus, BPOI’s claim in restitution was for the return of the sums it had paid over for the GOSM—by which, BPOI said, the defendants had been unjustly enriched because there had been a failure of basis/total failure of consideration. The defendants raised an array of defences, all of which were dismissed by the judge. The case explores the coexistence of restitutionary and contractual claims, the requirements for an estoppel by convention, how the total failure of consideration requirement applies to divisible contracts, and the approach to the construction of time-bars. Written by Oliver Caplin, barrister at Twenty Essex. or to read the full analysis.