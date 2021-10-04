Oil services giant Petrofac pleads to failing to prevent bribery indictment

Article summary

Law360, London: British oil services company, Petrofac Ltd pleaded guilty on 1 October 2021 at Southwark Crown Court to seven counts of failing to prevent its employees in the Middle East from using bribes to win billions of dollars in contracts. The company admitted that its employees paid out US$44m in bribes between 2011 and 2017 to win contracts worth US$3.66bn in Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. or to read the full analysis.