menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Tax / VAT / VAT basic principles

Legal News

Oil and mining holding company was entitled to VAT recovery on costs (Tower Resources plc v HMRC)

Oil and mining holding company was entitled to VAT recovery on costs (Tower Resources plc v HMRC)
Published on: 01 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Oil and mining holding company was entitled to VAT recovery on costs (Tower Resources plc v HMRC)
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Tower Resources plc v HMRC the Upper Tribunal (UT) upheld the decision of the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) that management charges by an oil and mining holding company to its subsidiaries represented an economic activity for VAT purposes. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rightsThe rights preserved under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as set out in the Human Rights Act 1998 Sch 1, can be broadly divided into three groups:•absolute rights—which cannot be interfered with by the state or derogated from even in a

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remunerationCompany directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their

Reversionary lease by reference

Reversionary lease by reference

 LR1. Date of the lease[date]LR2. Title Number(s)LR2.1 Landlord's title number(s)[title numbers out of which this Lease is granted. Leave blank if not registered]LR2.2 Other title numbers[existing title number(s) against which entries of matters referred to in LR9, LR10, LR11 and LR13 are to be

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justiceElements of the offence of perverting the course of justicePerverting the course of justice is a common law offence which can only be tried on indictment in the Crown Court. The elements of the offence are:•a person acts or embarks on a course of conduct•which has a

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More