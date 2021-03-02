Sign-in Help
Home / Energy / Oil and gas / Upstream oil and gas—exploration and production

Legal News

Oil industry must prepare for future without oil, CEOs say

Oil industry must prepare for future without oil, CEOs say
Published on: 02 March 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Oil industry must prepare for future without oil, CEOs say

Article summary

Law360: On 1 March 2021, global oil giants including Royal Dutch Shell plc and BP plc reaffirmed their decarbonisation pledges and company executives said the industry must eventually shed its roots and embrace other forms of energy amid global pressure to tackle climate change. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Build Operate Transfer (BOT) contracts

The Public Private Partnership (PPP) models are a popular way for governments to involve private investment, expertise and risk in procuring infrastructure, with the potential to deliver a project more efficiently and economically. One of the most popular PPP models for procuring infrastructure

LEXISNEXIS

Money Laundering Regulations 2017—simplified due diligence

You may apply simplified customer due diligence (SDD) measures in relation to particular business relationships or transactions which you determine present a low risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, having taken into account:•your organisation-wide risk assessment—see Practice Note:

LEXISNEXIS

The Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO)—duties

The roles of nominated officer and money laundering reporting officerA nominated officer is an individual who is nominated by a firm to receive disclosures under Part 7 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) or Part III of the Terrorism Act 2000 (TA 2000)—see Requirement to appoint a

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—intention to create legal relations

An intention to create legal relations is requiredThere are various situations in which a court will hold that an agreement is not binding because, though supported by consideration, it was made without any intention of creating legal relations (see, eg, Blue v Ashley).Did the parties intend to

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More