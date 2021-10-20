LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
OFSI Annual Review 2020–2021

Published on: 20 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • OFSI Annual Review 2020–2021
  • A brave new world of autonomous sanctions
  • What are the most interesting factors raised in this annual review?
  • Designations under the new regimes
  • Frozen assets
  • Changes to licensing
  • Engagement with stakeholders
  • Enforcement action taken
  • Looking ahead, what can we expect from OFSI over the next year?

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: John Binns, partner, and Suzanne Gallagher, solicitor, of BCL Solicitors LLP consider the latest annual review published by the Office of Financial Sanctions (OFSI) and explain what it reveals about OFSI’s approach to the implementation of financial sanctions post-Brexit and under it’s new Director. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

