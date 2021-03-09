Offer of amends in defamation—what’s the cost? Does a Part 36 offer trump a Calderbank offer? (Gilham v MGN)

TMT analysis: In 2020, the court awarded a primary school teacher compensation in the sum of £49,000 pursuant to section 3(5) of the Defamation Act 1996 after the claimant had accepted a qualified offer of amends. This judgment considered the issue of costs, including whether to assess them from 21 days after the claimant’s without prejudice save as to costs offer, or 21 days after his Part 36 offer. Written by Dominic Walker, solicitor at JMW Solicitors LLP.
