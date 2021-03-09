Sign-in Help
Offer of amends in defamation—what’s the cost? Does a Part 36 offer trump a Calderbank offer? (Gilham v MGN)

Published on: 09 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

TMT analysis: In 2020, the court awarded a primary school teacher compensation in the sum of £49,000 pursuant to section 3(5) of the Defamation Act 1996 after the claimant had accepted a qualified offer of amends. This judgment considered the issue of costs, including whether to assess them from 21 days after the claimant’s without prejudice save as to costs offer, or 21 days after his Part 36 offer. Written by Dominic Walker, solicitor at JMW Solicitors LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

