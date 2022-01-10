LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

OECD offers upgraded foreign bribery toolkit, but will recalcitrant countries use it?

Published on: 10 January 2022
Published by: MLex
  • OECD offers upgraded foreign bribery toolkit, but will recalcitrant countries use it?
  • OECD updates foreign bribery guidance
  • Ratcheting up the pressure
  • Brazil barricaded
  • Enforcement

Article summary

MLex: The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD's) Working Group on Bribery in International Business recently updated 11-year old guidance with provisions that encourage members to use new tools to crack down on foreign bribery and better protect whistleblowers. While the revisions give the OECD's Working Group a wider base to push for reforms by lagging members, it may yet have its work cut out to win results, not least because it can't compel them.

