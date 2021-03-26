Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate Crime / International / International anti-money laundering

Legal News

OECD—cryptocoin exchange operators should be subject to investigation

OECD—cryptocoin exchange operators should be subject to investigation
Published on: 26 March 2021
Published by: MLex
  • OECD—cryptocoin exchange operators should be subject to investigation

Article summary

MLex: Cryptocurrency exchange operators processing transactions for criminals should be investigated as professional enablers of financial crimes, said a deputy director of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Facilitation payments under the Bribery Act 2010

Facilitating the performance of a duty by public officialsFacilitation payments, also known as facilitating or grease payments, are generally small amounts of money paid to public officials or others as a means of ensuring that they perform their duty, whether more promptly or at all. In some

LEXISNEXIS

Causation and intervening acts in criminal cases

Criminal offences are generally divided into two categories: •conduct crimes, and •result crimesA conduct crime is a crime where only the forbidden conduct needs to be proved. For example, an accused is guilty of dangerous driving if they drove a motor vehicle dangerously on a road or other public

LEXISNEXIS

Key elements of a standstill agreement

When restructuring is considered rather than formal insolvency proceedings (see Practice Note: Benefits of restructuring over formal proceedings) the company may want to ensure that relevant creditors quickly enter a standstill agreement to gain some breathing space to consider a restructuring

LEXISNEXIS

What is a contract of insurance?

This Practice Note covers the legal framework and regulatory guidance to be considered in determining whether an arrangement constitutes a contract of insurance and the possible consequences of carrying on activities relating to a contract of insurance without the requisite regulatory permissionsThe

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More