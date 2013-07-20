Sign-in Help
Ocean Finance—the jury is still out

Published on: 20 July 2013
Updated on: 23 December 2020
  • What is the issue?
  • What did the CJEU decide?
  • Do the court’s comments on how the transaction should be ‘re-established’ constitute a departure?
  • Does it enhance our understanding of the Halifax principle?
  • What should lawyers advising in this area take note of?
  • Is there a trend emerging in this area?

Tax analysis: Did loan broker Ocean Finance set up and use ‘wholly artificial’ arrangements with the sole aim of obtaining a tax advantage in relation to its advertising costs? Sadiya Choudhury, barrister at Pump Court Tax Chambers discusses the CJEU’s decision in Newey t/a as Ocean Finance v Revenue and Customs Commissioners. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

